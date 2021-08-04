Tag team match between former champions added to IMPACT Wrestling card

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions Fire 'N Flava (Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan) will take on Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace on the August 5, 2021 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Fire 'N Flava and Ellering and Grace have had a storied history in IMPACT Wrestling, especially in 2021. Fire 'N Flava won the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team titles in January 2021 at Hard to Kill, defeating Havok and Nevaeh in the tag team title tournament final to win their first championship in the company.

They dropped the titles to Grace and Ellering at Rebellion. Hogan and Steelz regained the titles at Under Siege before dropping them to Decay (Rosemary and Havok) at Slammiversary in the pre-show in September.

Kiera Hogan has since announced her departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

What else is announced for IMPACT Wrestling?

A number of high-profile matches have already been announced for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling episode.

Bitter foes Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will need to co-exist as they team up with the Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian to take on The Elite's Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega. Chris Bey of the Bullet Club will face Juice Robinson after Bey and Switchblade attacked FinJuice backstage last week on IMPACT Wrestling.

Jake Something, Daivari, Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju will battle it out in a four-way match to determine the new number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship.

The full match card announced is as follows:

Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and Frankie Kazarian vs The Elite (Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju (Fatal four way, Number One contender match for the X-Division Championship)

Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson

Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace

