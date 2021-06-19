Tag team title match announced for IMPACT Wrestling next week; Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo  in action and more

With IMPACT Wrestling's next pay-per-view Slammiversary less than a month away, fans will be in for a treat next week.

During the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company announced several exciting matches for next Thursday's show.

Joe Doering and Deaner will defend their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles against NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards.

Satoshi Kojima defeated Rhino to earn the tag team title shot this week. Meanwhile, many expected this title match to take place at the Slammiversary event. However, the company seems to have a different direction for this storyline.

Another tag team match pitting Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera against Petey Williams and Trey Miguel will take place next Thursday.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face her former associate Susan. The Virtuosa ended her alliance with Susan and Kimber Lee during this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

And last but not least, one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions Kiera Hogan will collide with Rosemary. The Demon Assassin alongside Kaiju Queen, recently stated that they're coming after tag team titles.

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed three matches for the Slammiversary event next month

During this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company confirmed that Sami Callihan will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at the Slammiversary event.

This will likely be the main event for the July 17 pay-per-view.

The company reinstated Sami Callihan this week and surprisingly fired Don Callis from his position as the Executive Vice President. It looks like the promotion is planning to reclaim their IMPACT World title back next month.

Moose will face Chris Sabin in a singles bout at the Slammiversary event. Sabin made his much-awaited return this week and laid his hands on the Wrestling God. This seems to be a perfect mid-card match for the pay-per-view event next month.

Josh Alexander will be defending his X-Division title against five other men, including Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju in the Ultimate X match.

The card for the Slammiversary event looks promising right now. In the coming weeks, the company will likely add more matches to the event.

The July 17th event will also mark the return of fans in attendance for the first time since last year. The company must be planning to make this a must-see event.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee