Tama Tonga sends a message to Kenny Omega after Bullet Club reunion

On this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Kenny Omega reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. With the reigning AEW World Champion set to compete at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has a message for his reunited former faction-mates.

Taking to Twitter, Tama posted a picture of The Firing Squad and reminded The Elite of the G1 Specials in San Fransisco. The likes of Omega, Cody, and co. were dispatched from the Bullet Club amid a Civil War within the faction by the trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku.

Here is what Tama Tonga posted on Twitter:

Tama also had a few other tweets aimed towards The Elite, who are now on course for a potential Bullet Club reunion. The one-half of the Guerillas of Destiny shared a very interesting fan-art that portrays Tama and the Firing Squad being the shot callers of the Bullet Club.

Tama Tonga's tweet could be aimed towards Kenny Omega and co.

Kenny Omega recently turned heel on AEW and, with the help of Don Callis, the former leader of Bullet Club won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. Omega, who has been appearing on IMPACT Wrestling, is now set to compete at Hard To Kill in a six-man tag team match.

The newly crowned AEW World Champion will team-up with The Good Brothers to face the team of Rich Swann, the IMPACT World Champion, and The Motor City Machine Guns. On the other hand, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are fresh off a historic World Tag League win and will be challenging Dangerous Tekkers for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans AEW and IMPACT have in terms of a full Bullet Club reunion, also involving the rest of the Elite members. The likes of The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Cody were all part of the group at one stage of their careers. Meanwhile, IMPACT has also been working closely with NJPW as of late, and the OG and current members of Bullet Club could also have their say in this interesting development.