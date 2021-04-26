Taylor Wilde attacks Deonna Purrazzo on her IMPACT Wrestling return 

Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion 2021 and instantly made her presence felt by attacking Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against Tenille Dashwood at the pay-per-view. The match was a pretty fun back-and-forth, with Dashwood putting up one of her best performances since debuting for IMPACT Wrestling.

The bout featured plenty of outside shenanigans, with Kimber Lee and Susan saving Purrazzo twice from losing her coveted championship. However, in the end, the champion got the better of the challenger and came up victorious after a grueling battle.

While Purrazzo was celebrating her victory with a post-match beatdown on Dashwood, Taylor Wilde's music hit, and she came out to confront the champion. Wilde was quick to unleash some blows on Purrazzo, though the latter quickly got out of the ring to avoid a beatdown.

IMPACT Wrestling had been teasing the return of Wilde for the last few weeks with video packages. They finally revealing her identity on the go-home episode of Rebellion 2021.

Taylor Wilde is a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling's knockouts division

Taylor Wilde is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champions and two-time Tag Team Champion. Her addition to the roster has further strengthened the Knockouts division and made it one of the strongest in pro-wrestling.

It looks like Wilde will instantly get into a feud over the Knockouts Championship with Purrazzo, and fans can expect some competitive bouts between the two performers.

YOU’RE FAVOURITE WILDE CHILD IS BACK!!! 🖤💀⚡️ https://t.co/3RGZU5rDaf — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) April 26, 2021

Wilde previously wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling from 2008 to 2010, after which she retired from the business at just 25 years of age to become a professional firefighter.

