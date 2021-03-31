Taylor Wilde opens up about her IMPACT Wrestling departure and early retirement 

As reported earlier, former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde is all set to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde has decided to come out of retirement after being away for around ten years from the wrestling business. She was present at the company's recent tapings in Nashville.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Wilde revealed that she felt physically drained after wrestling for seven years and started worrying about her health. She said that not having a college degree and not having any work experience apart from wrestling was a major factor in her decision to retire.

"I had started actually performing wrestling shows at 18. At this point (retirement), I was 25. I had been on the road full time since I was 18. Being so young, that's kind of a long career and being 25, I got to the point where I was starting to worry about my future because I was starting to feel physically beat up. I hadn't finished my University degree. I had no real work experience. My resume says, you know, eight years you've been professional wrestler. But if I were to break my neck, I'd have nothing to take to an employer, besides I can yell at the camera really well and I can do a flip."

Wilde further revealed that her departure from IMPACT Wrestling resulted from a change in management at the time and the creative team's lack of interest in the Knockouts division.

I had an excellent storyline going with TNA. But then management was changing at that time and their focus was no longer the Knockouts and I don't think I was at the top of their list. That's when they were starting to bring more models in which, was fine, because I was starting to get burnt out of wrestling and I was ready to make a more normal life for myself for lack of better term

Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling in 2011, Wilde has worked as a professional firefighter.

Taylor Wilde will further bolster the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling

The addition of Taylor Wilde will add more depth to the Knockouts division, which has been craving for some star power since Taya Valkyrie's departure.

Advertisement

While it is to be seen what exactly Wilde will do in IMPACT Wrestling, a prospective feud with Deonna Purrazzo could be a game-changer for the division.

Are you excited to see Taylor Wilde return to IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off the comments section below.