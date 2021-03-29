Taylor Wilde set for IMPACT Wrestling return after retiring in 2011

IMPACT Wrestling's women's roster now has an experienced addition in the form of former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde. Wilde retired from the business at the young age of 25 in 2011 to pursue other aspirations.

As per a report by Fightful Select, Wilde was present at the company's latest series of tapings in Nashville. However, there are no details regarding her involvement during the tapings. Things will become clearer when the episode featuring her airs.

In recent times, IMPACT Wrestling legends like ODB have also returned to the company, thus strengthening the women's division. Taya Valkyrie's departure was a major blow to IMPACT, but the addition of Wilde promises to bring some much-needed star power.

Wilde was initially scheduled to return to IMPACT Wrestling in March last year for the Lockdown special. However, the event's cancelation due to the pandemic postponed her return by nearly a year.

IMPACT Wrestling star Taylor Wilde's career before retirement

Apart from wrestling for IMPACT, Wilde also performed for WWE in the development territories of Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling from 2006-2007. Wilde signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling in 2008 and instantly found herself in the Knockouts Championship picture.

Wilde became the first star to win both the Knockouts Championship and Knockouts Tag Team Championships. After she departed the company in 2010, Wilde wrestled for a year in the indies and then hung up her boots to concentrate on her studies. Since 2015, Wilde has been working as a professional firefighter.

Wilde's return to IMPACT might bring back old and lapsed fans in droves. While it's not clear if she'll return on a full-time basis, this development has made many fans happy.

Are you excited to see Taylor Wilde back in IMPACT Wrestling? Would you like to see her square off against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo? Sound off in the comments section below.