Tenille Dashwood has sights set on IMPACT Knockouts Championship after Victory Road

Tenille Dashwood spoke to the media ahead of her Victory Road match against Jordynne Grace, and Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Andrea Hangst was part of the conference call to provide all the latest reports.

Dashwood was asked a plethora of questions about her career and what the fans should expect from her in the near future.

While Tenille Dashwood is focussed on her third match against Jordynne Grace, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Victory Road PPV, the Australian wrestler has her sights set on the coveted IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

Dashwood noted that she isn't too thrilled about facing Grace as she has already proven herself against the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champions.

Tenille Dashwood says she already proved herself against Jordynne Grace so she's not thrilled about their third match.

Tenille Dashwood says she already proved herself against Jordynne Grace so she's not thrilled about their third match. — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Dashwood and Grace have already beaten each other once, respectively, and the upcoming Victory Road bout would be the rubber match and quite possibly the final contest in the trilogy.

Tenille Dashwood is focussed on her main objective

Advertisement

Tenille Dashwood said that her resume speaks for itself and that she deserves to be the 24th Knockouts Champion in the company's history. The former WWE Superstar had also gotten frustrated listening to Deonna Purrazo 'toot her own horn' about being the most technical wrestler in the company. Tenille Dashwood was away from in-ring action for a few months, but she always intended to return and take the spotlight away from the reigning Knockouts Champion.

Tenille Dashwood that she has the resume that speaks for itself to become the 24th Knockouts Champion — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Tenille doesn't care who wins a match between Kylie Rae and Deonna Purrazzo. She says Deonna is probably the easier route because she has already beat her before. She has never faced Kylie before.

Advertisement

Tenille Dashwood got frustrated listening to Deonna Purrazzo toot her own horn as the most technical wrestler while she was away, so she felt it was time to come back and take the the spotlight back.

Tenille Dashwood got frustrated listening to Deonna Purrazzo toot her own horn as the most technical wrestler while she was away so she felt it was time to come back and take the the spotlight back. — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Tenille Dashwood's plans are crystal clear - win her match against Jordynne Grace before going after the Knockouts Championship.

Tenille says she plans to end things with Jordynne Grace this weekend and go after the Knockouts title

Tenille feels that Jordynne Grace is perfect competitor to prepare for a shot at the Knockouts title. She's a good stepping stone but she's ready to move on to bigger and better things.

Tenille says she plans to end things with Jordynne Grace this weekend and go after the Knockouts title — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

Tenille feels that Jordynne Grace is perfect competitor to prepare for a shot at the Knockouts title. She's a good stepping stone but she's ready to move on to bigger and better things. — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Tenille says the biggest highlight of her career is yet to come because she hasn't won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship yet — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 30, 2020

Tenille Dashwood will take on Jordynne Grace at Victory Road on October 3rd.