Tessa Blanchard opens up about her decision to join TNA wrestling (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard has been through a tumultuous career in pro-wrestling, eventually ending up in TNA last month. She recently spoke about why she made the decision to rejoin the company at this stage.

Tessa has been a part of the Nashville-based promotion before, even winning the Impact World Title in 2020. Her talent in the ring is unquestionable, as evidenced by the fact that she has taken on some major stars and even Sami Callihan in an intergender match. She made her return on Final Resolution, immediately attacking Jordynne Grace.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Tessa talked about the reasons behind her decision to return and stated:

"I got a good heart number of when I don't wanna be a wrestler past. I'd like to have a family one day, and putting all of these priorities that I have in my life for the future and perspective I thought it was about time to listen to the talks again and go back to the United States and try on American television again. [...] It kind of just came about and a week or two before. It was very fast." [1:42 onwards]

Tessa Blanchard's return to TNA was apparently very quick

According to Tessa, her return to TNA was a personal challenge for her to step out of her comfort zone.

Speaking in the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she explained that she returned to the company with the intention of setting aside her fears and succeeding in wrestling the way she had always wanted to. She also noted how everything came together very quickly:

"Everything came together very very fast and I felt like it was about time. If I want success in wrestling the way that I think that I deserve and the way that I think I have worked for the past 11 years, it was time to kinda jump in the deep end and set my fears to the side and really go for it." [2:28 onwards]

It remains to be seen how Tessa's upcoming match against Jordynne Grace pans out at TNA Genesis.

