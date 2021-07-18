The Good Brothers become two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag-team Champions at Slammiversary

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, became two-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champions at the Slammiversary event.

The match also saw the debut of former WWE superstar No Way Jose, who turned out to be the mystery partner of Fallah Bahh. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in winning the gold in his first match with the company.

Each team dominated their opponents to carry the pace of the match. No Way got the majority of the time in the match to showcase his skill set in the ring. As things escalated, all four teams entered the ring and started a mini-brawl to take each other out.

The equation led to Doc Gallows and Joe Doering giving each other a death stare, with both men trying to deliver Choke Slam. At one point, Joe Doering single-handedly destroyed everyone. However, Karl Anderson turned things around after delivering a Diamond Cutter to Rhino in the presence of a distracted referee.

The Good Brothers then hit him with a magic killer to capture the IMPACT World Championships. The bout was a decent one, but it was surprising to see Violent By Design lose their titles this early into their reign.

Slammiversary was indeed a night to remember for Don Callis' men as Kenny Omega also successfully retained his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan.

What's next for The Good Brothers on IMPACT Wrestling?

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will now be involved in prominent storylines in the tag team division. Given that Violent By Design are portraying heel characters at the moment, the company will most likely keep them away from the title picture.

One can expect FinJuice to emerge as their next challenger since they were the ones who ended the Good Brothers' first title reign. There's a readymade storyline prepared if the company pulls the trigger on them. Nevertheless, the Good Brothers are in for a lengthy title reign this time around.

The IMPACT Wrestling roster won't be too happy to see The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega holding two of their top titles. The same resentment could be projected onto FinJuice should they challenge for the Tag Team Titles.

Did you enjoy the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match? Are you excited to see the Good Brothers as the new champions?

