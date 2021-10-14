'Those are very very talented sisters' - The Good Brothers are fans of The IInspiration, IMPACT Wrestling's new tag team (Exclusive)

The IInspiration has two big fans in The Good Brothers! Speaking to Sportskeeda on the IMPACT Wrestling Press podcast, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson admitted that they are excited for two of their former colleagues to make their mark in IMPACT Wrestling.

Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay, and Cassie Lee, formerly Peyton Royce, used to be known as The IIconics during their WWE run. It was announced that they would be facing Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory later this month.

They are now known as The IInspiration, and you can check out what The Good Brothers think of them right here:

The Good Brothers know that The IInspiration will thrive in IMPACT Wrestling

Doc Gallows from The Good Brothers believes that IMPACT Wrestling is the perfect environment for The IInspiration to thrive:

"I don't think so. I know so. Look at the difference between The Good Brothers in a year and a half," said Gallows.

Karl Anderson, the other member of The Good Brothers, also put the 'talented sisters' from The IInspiration over.

Also Read

"They are very, very talented sisters who we are fans of and who are friends of ours. We're really really excited that they're coming. I think people got a chance to see what they can do when they were there. But now, they're going to really get a chance to show even more. Because they're both good talkers, they can get in the ring. It's going to be fun.", said Karl Anderson.

The IInspiration, then Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, were released from their contracts on 15th April 2021 in a move that stunned many WWE fans. They could now hold the coveted gold on their first night in IMPACT Wrestling!

Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James verbal traded shots before Bound for Glory during an SK interview

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will The IInspiration win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory? Yes No 0 votes so far