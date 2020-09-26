In case you didn' know, Ken Shamrock was announced as an inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020, and the induction ceremony is most likely set to take place during the Bound for Glory weekend in October. Shamrock took to Twitter and sent out a request to The Rock for an induction greeting. Ken Shamrock considered his work with The Rock to be some of his greatest memories as a pro wrestler.

Here's what Shamrock tweeted out:

"@TheRock Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting. After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you."

@TheRock Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting.

After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling.

Thank you — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 25, 2020

The Rock responded positively to the request and agreed to send an introductory greeting video over to IMPACT Wrestling.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

👊🏾🖤 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

It does look like we may see a video message of The Rock air during Ken Shamrock's IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame induction.

The Rock would technically induct Ken Shamrock into the Hall of Fame, and it would also be the first time that The Great One appears on IMPACT Wrestling programming.

The history between Ken Shamrock and The Rock

Advertisement

Billed as the 'Baddest man on the planet,' Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful spell early on in his WWE career, which included a memorable feud against The Rock and the Nation of Domination stable.

Shamrock and The Rock were engaged in a feud for the Intercontinental Championship. They even faced each other in several matches in 1998.

Ken Shamrock left the WWE in 1999, and he has since not worked with the company in any capacity. While Shamrock has expressed his desire to return to WWE quite a few times in the past, Vince McMahon's company has mysteriously never entertained the idea of working with the UFC Hall of Famer.

Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September 2019, and he wrestled his most recent match for the promotion at Slammiversary in July earlier this year.

A legendary MMA fighter who blazed the trail for MMA fighters in pro wrestling - it is our incredible privilege to induct the first ever World Champion in IMPACT history - @ShamrockKen - into the IMPACT Hall of Fame this year.



Thank you to @WWE for the footage. pic.twitter.com/v9CUiK6oSe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2020

Shamrock was announced as an inductee into the IMPACT Hall of Fame class of 2020 in February. The ceremony, as noted earlier, is expected to happen during the Bound for Glory weekend. The PPV is scheduled to take place on October 24th.