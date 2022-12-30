IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers has announced that he has re-signed with the company, extending his contract through 2023.

WWE fans best know Brian Myers from his time in the company as Curt Hawkins, specifically for his role as Zack Ryder's, aka Matt Cardona, tag team partner. The duo was released from Vince McMahon's promotion in April 2020 as part of the company's COVID-19 budget cuts. Myers spent over ten combined years at World Wrestling Entertainment.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Myers explained his conclusion to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling, noting that the decision was an "easy one." Further mentioning that while his in-ring career may slow down in the future, he doesn't want to stop wrestling until he has to.

"This was an easy decision for me...It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me". [...] "I think what we do in the ring is so precious, Father Time is eventually going to get us all, but I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing until I have to. This is very important to me," said Brian Myers. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Since his WWE release, Myers has primarily worked in IMPACT Wrestling. Much to the delight of the former TNA faithful. Since returning to the company for the first time since 2015, Myers has had several memorable moments. Including his bouts with Tommy Dreamer, Joe Hendry, and even his friend Matt Cardona himself.

IMPACT Wrestling star Brain Myers apparently was once pitched to win a big match at WrestleMania

As noted earlier, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona's friendship spans much longer than just their time in IMPACT Wrestling. The two have been real-life best friends for years, starting in WWE as The Major Brothers, even famously joining WWE Hall of Famer Edge as The Edge Heads.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 35, which took place near Cardona and Myers' hometowns, the former Zack Ryder went directly to Vince McMahon to pitch an idea he had for Myers to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, McMahon was not supportive of the idea.

"That’s when I really started going into Vince – I wouldn’t say a lot, but when I thought I had a good idea. He was always very – he always listened, he gave me respect back. WrestleMania was about to be in New York and New Jersey, one hometown...We had pitched that we would be the two final guys in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal and I would sacrifice myself. Brian would clothesline me out, and he would get his big moment at WrestleMania, break the streak, win the trophy. Vince – he didn’t like it...," said Matt Cardona. [H/T Metro]

Despite Vince McMahon turning down Cardona's idea, the duo did get the opportunity to have their WrestleMania moment. The team faced off against the then RAW Tag Team Champions, The Revival. The underdogs surprisingly won the bout and captured the red brand's tag team titles.

Their victory at the Show of Shoes also broke Myers' 269-match losing streak.

