Thunder Rosa makes her IMPACT Wrestling debut at Slammiversary 2021

Former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa appeared as the mystery challenger for Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021.

Rosa's debut was one of the most surprising moments at Slammiversary 2021, as hardly anyone expected her to show up as Purrazzo's opponent. Heading into the event, former WWE stars Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker looked like the frontrunners to appear as the challengers.

Thunder Rosa received a thunderous response from the fans in attendance, who were on their feet even before the match officially began. As expected, Purrazzo and Rosa had a banger of a match, helped even more by the crowd, who were completely invested in the action.

After a terrific back-and-forth, a submission-oriented battle ensued, with Purrazzo coming up on top after delivering a Queen Gambit's piledriver to Rosa and securing the pinfall.

Thunder Rosa lived up to her reputation of being one of the best wrestlers in the world, as she delivered arguably the best performance by a debutant or a returnee at Slammiversary 2021. As for Deonna Purrazzo, the match was further proof of why she's considered the top female champion in wrestling today.

Will Thunder Rosa stick around in IMPACT Wrestling after Slammiversary 2021?

Given the kind of reaction she received at Slammiversary 2021, it's safe to say that IMPACT Wrestling's fan base was delighted to see her in the promotion. However, it remains to be seen if Rosa's appearance at Slammiversary 2021 was a one-off or if she will stick around in the company in the future.

Rosa had revealed last year that her contract with NWA runs through 2021, thus limiting her chances of signing with other companies. Apart from that, the former NWA Women's Champion also launched her own all-women promotion, Mission Pro-Wrestling, last year.

Edited by Arjun