TNA star Mustafa Ali shares honest advice for pro wrestlers (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali is currently one of the most talented stars to look out for in TNA. He recently shared some advice for other pro wrestlers, explaining how to deal with unexpected changes in their careers.

Mustafa made his TNA debut at the No Surrender event, taking down Chris Sabin to win the X Division Championship belt. This itself is a testament to his skill in the ring. He was later defeated by Mike Bailey, losing the title at 148 days. Since then, he has signed a contract with TNA.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Mustafa talked about how he had dealt with his release from his previous company. He explained that it was important to trust oneself to truly reach one's potential.

"My message to anyone out there is simply this: you have to bet on yourself. You have to. When I found out I was no longer working with WWE, there was immediate planning. Like what can I do in 90 days. How do I launch this thing? And I think I came away better than the position I was in before, right? I am a testament to like, the industry is vibrant, it is growing, there is money to be made, you just gotta hustle for it." [4:42 onwards]

The TNA star had previously talked about his health

After his release from WWE, Mustafa learned that he had a neck injury that needed surgery.

Speaking on TNA's documentary Immersed: Ali vs Bailey, Mustafa stated that after the release, he had a conversation with his wife. He said:

"People don't know that the day I got released, I went upstairs and told my wife the news," Ali said. "Two [or] three minutes later, her doctor called her and she was like, 'You have a broken neck. You need neck surgery.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Mustafa plans to do next in his career.

