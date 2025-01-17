TNA star Tessa Blanchard opens up on why she got into wrestling (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard recently returned to TNA with a surprise appearance at Final Resolution. She has now spoken about the start of her wrestling career and how she decided to enter this business.

Tessa is undeniably an important star in TNA's history, having been in the company for years before as well. After returning at Final Resolution, she immediately set her sights on Jordynne Grace. The two are slated to go up against each other at TNA Genesis in a singles match.

In an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Tessa discussed the start of her career. She explained that she had tried different things before deciding on pro wrestling.

"In that time, I never really knew who I was. I never really knew where I fit in. I had a bunch of different friend groups. I tried the chorus thing, the theatre thing, the science thing, the track and field, the cheerleading. I did a little bit of it all but never really felt like 'this is what I want to do in life' until I got into a wrestling ring. And I finally figured out this is what I am supposed to do." [15:48 onwards]

The TNA star recently explained her comments about Jordynne Grace

Upon her return, Tessa was heard saying that if she hadn't left the company, Jordynne Grace would not have reached the top spot.

Speaking in the same interview with Sportskeeda, Tessa explained:

"In that time, Jordynne Grace was in the company, and she was a whole different Jordynne Grace at the time. But again, Jordynne Grace could not have touched me, in the ring or on the mic, anything in that time. So yeah, I told her. The moment that I left, that opened up a spot for someone else to grab the ball and run with it. So if I would have stayed in Impact wrestling, I would have stayed The wrestler." [9:35 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the match between Tessa and Jordynne pans out at TNA Genesis.

