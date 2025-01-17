TNA star Tessa Blanchard responds to complaints against her (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard has rejoined TNA wrestling and appeared at Final Resolution. She recently addressed the complaints against her, making it clear that her side of the story was not discussed enough.

While Tessa is certainly a force to be reckoned with in the ring, she has had a rather tumultuous career in pro wrestling. Certain allegations against her have affected her standing among fans and the community. However, Tessa maintains that the stories about her are mostly fabricated, and her perspective is rarely discussed.

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, the TNA star stated:

"As far as the locker room, there's some people who might feel, everyone is gonna feel something. They're gonna think something. A lot of people were fed a story from someone that's no longer with the company that's completely not true and completely manipulated into something that it wasn't. And now the conversations that I need to have, or feel that I need to have, I am having them." [4:12 onwards]

The TNA star had left wrestling for a while

The allegations against Tessa had certainly affected her deeply, causing her to take a break for a while.

Speaking in the same interview with Sportskeeda, she stated:

"There's a lot of one-sided things out in the public and my side has never really been told. My side of things has never really been shared with a lot of these people. When I left wrestling for around three years, I was in a mental state where I didn't wanna see a wrestling ring. I didn't wanna talk about wrestling. I didn't wanna see anyone that had to do with the wrestling world. I completely cut it off." [4:39 onwards]

Tessa has decided to go for one of the top stars in the women's division of TNA immediately upon her return, Jordynne Grace. The two are slated to face off at Genesis, and considering the talent between them, fans are in for a treat.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

