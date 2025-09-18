TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin names AJ Styles and other legends who defined the company (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently spoke about some of the company's greats, like AJ Styles and Kurt Angle. The star was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AJ Styles recently returned to TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary. During an unforgettable moment, The Phenomenal One addressed the fans and lauded Leon Staples as the future of the X-Division.

During the interview, Maclin mentioned that AJ Styles was the top name associated with the company over the years. He also mentioned that stalwarts like Samoa Joe, Abyss, and Kurt Angle were also important pillars of TNA Wrestling. Steve pointed out that Angle had a stellar career with TNA and WWE, a testament to his skill and work ethic.

"When you think of anything with TNA Wrestling, AJ Styles is the first name. Then you got Samoa Joe, Abyss, Kurt Angle. It's funny to think, you think of Kurt Angle so much from his time in WWE. But he's just a staple name as well in TNA. And I know he said in many interviews recently that he's had a better career wrestling in TNA than he did in WWE, which just blows my mind because he just had a good career across the board. But that just shows the testament of talent that he was to be able to go to another company, and people think that way."

Maclin also noted that other stars, such as Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Eric Young, and Sami Callihan, were often overlooked, but they also played an important role in building up the promotion.

"Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Eric Young, like people that are still out, Eddie Edwards now, I think is one of those names that when you think of TNA Wrestling, they are Sami Callihan as well. And it's just, it's cool to be a part of, and I think of a Josh Alexander that way as well, being the standard that he was at one point and being the longest reigning TNA World Champion, but then also being a quitter at the end of the day."

The star fired shots at Josh Alexander, acknowledging his time in the promotion but claiming that he left like "a quitter."

