Tommy Dreamer announces title match for IMPACT Slammiversary

Nine nights away from IMPACT Slammiversary, we got the penultimate IMPACT show with a lot of intrigue going into it. Rich Swann and Willie Mack hit the ring as they addressed Violent By Design's attack on them and called out VBD.

Their requests were answered by TJP and Fallah instead who expressed their interest in the tag team championships and told Swann and Mack that they should wait for their turn. Out walked the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions VBD but as they approached the ring, The Good Brothers' music hit and Doc Gallows explained why the former champions deserved a title shot.

Tommy Dreamer didn't waste any time as he announced a four-way tag team match at Slammiversary for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. We even got a preview on IMPACT. The announcement didn't sit well with anyone, especially Cody Deaner.

The match makes an already strong Slammiversary card even stronger as all four teams are capable of stealing the show on their day.

IMPACT featured a four-way Slammiversary preview

Karl Anderson picked up the win

The main-event match of the evening saw one member from all four title-contesting teams in a four-way match. The competitors ended up being Karl Anderson, TJP, Cody Deaner and Rich Swann which was announced shortly after Dreamer confirmed the tag team title match for Slammiversary. As anticipated, the match was a solid affair.

All four men got a chance to show their moves although the match was often fought between just two out of the four. Nevertheless, in an enjoyable main event, Karl Anderson picked up the big win.

In the final stages of the match, Deaner planted Swann with the Deaner DDT and nearly got the win. TJP broke the pin just in time to keep the match alive. TJP got thrown out of the ring by Deaner but Karl Anderson hit him with the Stun Gun to get a ton of momentum for his team heading into IMPACT's biggest event in just over a week.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything IMPACT Wrestling

Edited by Greg Bush