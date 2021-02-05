Tommy Dreamer says No Surrender main event may change like Royal Rumble

IMPACT Wrestling has been advertising Rich Swann defending the IMPACT World Title against Tommy Dreamer as the main event of No Surrender. However, Dreamer does not sound as sure as the promotion in promoting the contest.

Although IMPACT Wrestling has advertised and promoted this encounter, Tommy Dreamer has never accepted Swann's challenge ahead of the special event. The former ECW Heavyweight Champion made sure to repeat this several times during today's IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass.

Press Pass with @THETOMMYDREAMER, hosted by @dlobrown75, starts in 30 minutes on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/h5ei8P1Rwz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 4, 2021

Speaking to SK Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer brought up WWE's last huge supershow, Royal Rumble 2021, and how their advertised main event was changed the week before the show. Dreamer stated:

"The Royal Rumble, one of the main events was Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns. And that was the week before the Royal Rumble. And then they changed it. It's apart of when you're doing compelling television or you want people stay tuned. Like I said, you have to tune in on Tuesday to see what I say that's going to happen for Saturday. I want it in my heart, I want it."

If Tommy Dreamer does accept the challenge, he stands a chance to win the IMPACT World Championship on his 50th birthday, which will make the occasion a whole lot sweeter.

Tommy Dreamer's history with WWE

Tommy Dreamer bringing up Adam Pearce is interesting because Pearce holds a similar position that the IMPACT Wrestling star has held in the past. Back during his time with WWE, Dreamer worked as a road agent and WWE official, which is what Pearce does behind the scenes for the company.

Unlike Dreamer, Pearce has seen his role evolve to on-air talent as an authority figure of RAW and SmackDown over the past few months. Tommy Dreamer works as an agent for IMPACT Wrestling as well, but he has not let that stop him from mixing it up with the current crop of talent. Fans will have to see what transpires when he steps in the ring with Rich Swann for the first time at No Surrender.