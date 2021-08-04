Tomohiro Ishii to battle it out against top IMPACT Wrestling star at NJPW: Resurgence 

NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii will square off against IMPACT Wrestling star Moose at the NJPW: Resurgence show on August 14th in Los Angeles.

The match will mark the second occasion where Ishii and Moose share the squared circle. In 2016, the two seasoned veterans collided at a show in Michigan, where Ishii came up on top in a hard-hitting slugfest. Check out New Japan Pro Wrestling's official release announcing the upcoming match:

"Tomohiro Ishii to Face IMPACT’s Moose at Resurgence! An immense bonus match has been added to Resurgence August 14! The Stone Pitbull himself, Tomohiro Ishii has been added to the lineup at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum, in his first US appearance since November 2019."

Going by how impressive their first outing was, it's safe to say Moose and Tomihiro Ishii could steal the show at NJPW: Resurgence. Despite being 45 years old, Ishii is still one of the toughest wrestlers in the world, with his vicious strikes enough to give nightmares to his opponents.

A war five years in the making?



A huge surprise match for #njresurgence!



TOMOHIRO ISHII is coming to LA! And facing him, courtesy of @impactwrestling, will be MOOSE!https://t.co/bwB0aVxW3C



TICKETS: https://t.co/6ukDAMyoWa



Watch on @fitetv!#njresurgence #njpw pic.twitter.com/slU2KM7Kne — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Moose is possibly amid the best run of his career right now, coming fresh off a pair of bangers against Chris Sabin at IMPACT Wrestling. Apart from that, Moose's match against Kenny Omega at Against All Odds 2021 was another piece of evidence of his capabilities as a top-tier talent.

What else is on the cards for NJPW: Resurgence?

Other than the bonus match between Moose and Tomohiro Ishii, several other bouts have also been announced for NJPW: Resurgence. Newly-crowned IWGP United Stated Champion Lance Archer will put his title on the line against the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In the second title match, Jay White will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta will square off against TJP, Clark Connors & Ren Narita in a six-man tag team match.

Can't be at #njresurgence?



Catch it on @FiteTV!@realkevinkelly, @AlexKoslovCom and @DramaKingMatt on the English call for a world changing night when it comes to NJPW in the US!



(Live Japanese coverage on NJPW World with English to follow)https://t.co/xwHmvyawrl pic.twitter.com/J0DmPV0wIc — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 3, 2021

Plus, Karl Fredericks will take on Alex Coughlin in the battle of the "Young Lions" of NJPW. Lastly, Jon Moxley will team up with a mystery partner to collide against IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Good Brothers.

Here's the updated card for the show:

Moose vs. Tomohiro Ishii NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Jon Moxley & a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors & Ren Narita Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

Which match are you most looking forward at NJPW: Resurgence 2021? Who do you think will come out on top when Moose takes on Tomohiro Ishii? Sound off in the comments section below.

