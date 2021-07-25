Top IMPACT Wrestling champion says she'd lose to WWE superstar Toni Storm

IMPACT Wrestling star and current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has put WWE superstar Toni Storm over on Twitter.

Toni Storm has been making headlines lately as she received a main-roster call-up to the blue brand. This past week on SmackDown, she defeated Zelina Vega to send a chilling message to the women's locker room.

With WWE Summerslam fast approaching, Toni Storm could feature in one of their marquee matches, possibly challenging Bianca Belair for the Smackdown's Women's Championship.

Storm ONE! 🤘⚡️



Toni Storm picks up the win in her #SmackDown debut! pic.twitter.com/rNkEJLI7QS — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021

Her presence alone has brought interest to the women's roster, which currently lacks star power due to the absences of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Toni Storm is also grabbing attention from other promotions as well.

A fan recently asked IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo to come to WWE for one night only to face Toni Storm.

The Knockouts Champion didn't let the tweet go unnoticed. She replied, saying that she would lose if the match between them ever happens:

"Spoiler: I’d lose," Deonna Purrazzo said.

Not many people are aware of the bond shared between IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo and WWE's Toni Storm. Both women battled numerous times against each other when Purrazzo was working under the NXT UK brand. Both women even have the same matching tattoo.

Given that they are working on different promotions, it is unlikely that a match between the two will ever happen. But in professional wrestling, as the saying goes, never say never.

What's next for Deonna Purrazzo on IMPACT Wrestling?

Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against AEW star Thunder Rosa during the 17th edition of Slammiversary. Following her victory, Mickie James made a stunning return to offer her a spot at the upcoming NWA event, Empowerrr.

However, the Virtuosa was visibly upset about James spoiling her night, so she went on to mock her. James ended the segment by delivering a famous Mick Kick.

On this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, James once again confronted her but this time apologized for her actions. She, later on, convinced Deonna Purrazzo to partake in the upcoming women's event in NWA.

As far as her opponent for the Knockouts Championship is concerned, she will likely face Chelsea Green, who has made her attentions clear moving forward.

