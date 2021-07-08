Top IMPACT Wrestling star recalls his match against Kurt Angle

IMPACT Wrestling star and leader of Violent By Design Eric Young recently reflected on his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

While many wrestlers desire to make a name for themselves in a big promotion like WWE, Eric Young chose the opposite path and successfully crafted his legacy outside Vince McMahon's promotion. During his first tenure with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Eric Young fought with many legendary wrestlers, including Kurt Angle.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Eric Young discussed numerous topics, including his rivalry with Kurt Angle. The former two-time IMPACT World Champion stated that he was grateful to have wrestled a legendary star like Angle. He further added that the Olympic gold medalist was in severe physical pain during their feud, so he couldn't take huge bumps.

"To be able to share the ring with him was amazing," said Young. "Very giving. Very trusting. He always respected me and vice versa. I think we had special chemistry. The match I had with him, a lot of people don't know that he was really hurt at that point and they didn't know if he'd even be able to wrestle on the show. He really couldn't take any bumps and we had limited physicality, but the match came off great." (H/T- Fightful).

Young added that fans could criticize their match, but deep down, he knew that both delivered a great performance, considering the circumstances.

Angle and Young wrestled in a series of matches, with their clash at TNA Bound For Glory 2015 turning out to be a memorable one.

IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young shares what he learned from Kurt Angle during their rivalry

In the interview, Eric Young also heaped praise on Kurt Angle, stating that he learned a key aspect about wrestling from him. He also explained how Angle taught him what a veteran's role in any bout is.

"To share that moment with Kurt and have him be as giving as he is, is something special and you can learn from that," said Eric Young. I'm not Kurt Angle, but I'm in that veteran spot now and I learned from Kurt that the match is only going to be as good as you allow it to be. It was a cool learning experience." (H/T- Fightful).

There's no doubt that Kurt Angle helped elevate the status of Eric Young back in the day. Though Angle eventually won their rivalry, it helped turn Young into one of IMPACT Wrestling's most recognizable stars.

