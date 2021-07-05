Top IMPACT Wrestling star mocks Moose for not reaching the top of his game

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken a vicious shot at Moose.

A couple of days ago, Moose shared a video clip of himself via Twitter, where he gave a glimpse of doing an intense bench press exercise. As impressive as it seems, his rival Sami Callihan decided to make a mockery of it.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan took a shot at Moose, stating that even working this hard couldn't help him win the IMPACT World Championship last month. Callihan further added that he wouldn't repeat the same mistake that Moose did with Kenny Omega:

Still hasn’t won you a World Championship. Don’t worry, I won’t choke against @KennyOmegamanX #2xWorldChamp

IMPACT Wrestling's Moose hasn't responded to Sami Callihan's claims yet, but he has always been known to give fitting answers. In fact, both men engaged in a Twitter beef last month, where both superstars ended up humiliating each other.

Will Sami Callihan bring the top prize back to the IMPACT Wrestling show?

One of the biggest matches in @IMPACTWRESTLING history.



One of the biggest matches in my career.



July 17th.



I get back what’s ours, and make @TheDonCallis watch as I bash @KennyOmegamanX’s brains in. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/U2J4PfhPBW — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 18, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan will be in for the biggest match of his career when he faces Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary. The event will also mark the return of live audiences for the first time since the Pandemic era began.

The situation appears to be pointing towards Callihan becoming the new champion on July 17th. The place and time couldn't be more perfect.

The company has also been somewhat drowning by not having one of its own stars carry the IMPACT World title.

Considering the ongoing storyline, the company has kept its primary focus on Sami Callihan. First, they presumably fired him from the promotion, then brought in the Anthem Board angle for the first time on television. The move has also engaged more viewers as the Slammiversary event is inching closer.

If Sami Callihan fails to bring the IMPACT World Championship home, all the build-up will be for nothing and could become a letdown.

To avoid backlash from fans, Kenny Omega should drop IMPACT Wrestling's world title to Sami Callihan on July 17th. It will be a surreal moment for the Callihan Death Machine.

