Top IMPACT Wrestling star reveals why he didn't leave the promotion

IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel recently opened up about why he decided to stay with the promotion instead of taking his talents elsewhere.

Miguel returned to IMPACT Wrestling during an eight-man tag team match, in which he teamed up with Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack, and IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann to defeat Sami Callihan Chris Bey, Moose, and Ken Shamrock.

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Miguel said his decision to stay with IMPACT was because he has been a fan of the company since he was a teenager. However, his dissatisfaction with his first run in the promotion also played a role in his decision to re-sign.

"Initially knew I didn't want to leave IMPACT at all. IMPACT has been a home to me and I have always been a huge IMPACT fan since I was a teenager... It means a lot to me to be there and to have them be the first company to sign me to a television program means a lot to me too. As much as I'd like to say I accomplished a lot in two years, I don't think I did, really. I don't want to leave a basketball court without winning a championship." (H/T - Fightful)

Miguel further disclosed his desire to capture the X-Division Championship, as all his favorite wrestlers had a run with the title. He also believes that his feud over the current X-Division Champion Ace Austin last year had a lot more potential and could have been better.

"That's a big part of my goal, the X-Division Championship, honestly, I feel like it kind of went unpaid off last year in my feud with Ace Austin. I felt like we had a lot of potential for growth and to get more out of where we were going, but I didn't accomplish getting the X-Division Championship. All my favorite wrestlers have had the X-Division belt."

Trey Miguel will face Sami Callihan at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion

Trey Miguel will square off against Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing Match at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion on April 25, 2021.

If Miguel can come on top over the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, he might soon find his way into the title picture and fulfill his dream of capturing the X-Division Championship.

What do you think about Trey Miguel's decision to stay with IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think he should have followed his "The Rascalz" stablemates into WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.