One of the best things about IMPACT Wrestling in recent years has been the wildly creative storylines that fans have received. The company has managed to give those watching great variety, appealing to fans who want a more serious wrestling product, those who could do for a few laughs, and everything in between.

Seriously, the Eric Young-Rich Swann story is one of the most intense, aggressive stories in the sport at the moment. Yet, on the same show, we got Wrestle House which was zany and insane in the best way. We also saw IMPACT and AXS TV allow The Good Brothers to do some more Talk'n Shop nonsense.

With IMPACT Wrestling, if someone has a good idea and they think it'll generate a good response, they'll go all in on it, which is why they've become one of the best wrestling promotions around in 2020. Not everything is approved, but everyone has their shot.

Wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling tend to have a bit more creative freedom, giving them a chance to really shine in their own way. Trey Miguel of The Rascalz recently spoke on it ahead of IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory.

Trey Miguel praises IMPACT Wrestling's creative process

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Trey Miguel spoke about the creative process in IMPACT Wrestling and why it's allowed him to mold himself into an even better performer.

"I really like the creative process because it has helped me develop myself. Coming into IMPACT Wrestling, I didn't exactly know who I was and I didn't know what was going to be the plan for me. They've been really cool about letting me be myself while I still figure out who I am and when I do have an idea, they do listen with open ears, but not everything gets approved.

"I've had some crazy ideas that I've asked them. They're like, 'Oh, we might have to run that up the chain. Let's just call it a no because of the fact that we have to run that up the chain,' but it's probably for the better that those things didn't land on TV anyway. Because of that, it allows for a lot of people to organically have character development and I feel like being able to figure out stuff like that for your own self instead of just taking them a mold of something that isn't your idea. You know what I mean?

"You can tell when something's being forced and I don't feel like anything I've done with IMPACT has been forced. I mean, it's not all good. But when I do get the good feedback, it makes me feel really good because I am just being myself."

Like Trey said, not everything is approved outright. However, they're allowed the opportunity to be themselves, which helps them come across more natural. You can listen to the full interview with LLC below.

Trey will challenge for the X-Division Championship in a Six-person Scramble on IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory tonight on Fite.TV.