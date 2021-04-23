Trey Miguel reveals why he chose not to leave IMPACT Wrestling [Exclusive]

Trey Miguel has revealed that he did not leave IMPACT Wrestling with his The Rascalz stablemates because he wanted to fulfill his childhood dream of capturing the X-Division Championship.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Ryan Boman, Miguel stated that he didn't want to leave 'the court' without winning a championship. He said though he would love to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, he desires the X-Division Championship more than anything else.

"Not necessarily. Yes and no. What means a lot to me is the X-Division Championship. I'm not taking away anything from the world championship. If I had the opportunity to win it, I'm gonna hold it so close to my heart," said Miguel.

Trey Miguel further revealed that all his favorite stars held the X-Division Championship, and the X-Division matches were the ones he enjoyed watching the most when growing up. He went on to declare that he'll not quit IMPACT Wrestling until he captures the title that is closest to his heart.

"But growing up, I was so drawn to the X-Division style of wrestling, and all of my favorite wrestlers in IMPACT held the X-Division Championship and those were always my favorite matches. I sort of have a special affinity for it in my heart, and I'm not quitting until I scratch that itch if you know what I mean." added Miguel.

Trey Miguel's transition to singles competition in IMPACT Wrestling

Trey Miguel disclosed that he didn't find any difficulty transitioning to singles after Wes Lee and Nash Carter of The Rascalz departed IMPACT Wrestling.

Miguel said he tagged along with the duo for only a year and a half and was a singles competitor for 11 years before the group formed.

"It wasn't a hard transformation at all because I had been only teaming with Dez and Zach for only about a year and a half on a regular basis, before getting signed with IMPACT. So most of my 11 years have been me being solo, so it was not a hard transformation. Most of my stuff is based around me being pretty much dependent on myself in the ring," said Miguel.

At IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021, Trey Miguel will face arguably the toughest challenge of his singles career when he squares off against Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing match. Ever since Miguel refused to accept Callihan as his mentor, the latter has been eyeing to avenge the disrespect.

