Trey Miguel sends warning to Sami Callihan ahead of IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 [Exclusive]

Trey Miguel has made it clear he doesn't have to prove his worth to Sami Callihan when he squares off with him at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 in a Last Man Standing match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Ryan Boman, Miguel revealed that Callihan couldn't question his passion for the business by looking directly into his eyes, despite doing it behind his back.

The former Rascalz member stated that he did not return to IMPACT Wrestling to prove his worth to Callihan or anyone else, but only to himself. Miguel signed off by firing a warning to Sami Callihan, stating that the determination to prove himself right and worthy will come at the latter's expense at Rebellion. Miguel said:

"He's not gonna stand up to look me in the eyes and say it to my face. This is not the case. I don't know where it ever became apparent or prevalent in anyone's mind that I have something to prove just because I came back. I didn't come back to prove anything to anyone aside from myself. This isn't for Sami, this isn't for my brother even, this isn't for my dad, this for me. I need to know it. I don't need to show it to Sami. I mean I'm going to, it's going to be at his expense though, not mine."

What else will go down at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021?

Apart from Miguel battling out with Callihan, IMPACT Wrestling has booked a strong card for Rebellion 2021.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega will square off against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match. The winner will walk out as the double champion at the end of the night.

Plus, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Tenille Dashwood.

Here's the updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021:

*AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. IMPACT Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann - Title vs. Title.

*IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N' Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachelle Ellering.

*Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.

*Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

*Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.

