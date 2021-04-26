Twitter reacts to Kenny Omega winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Title 

At IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, Kenny Omega put his AEW World Championship on the line in a title vs title match. His opponent? IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and Omega bested Swann in a fantastic main event bout.

It was a highly-anticipated match between the best of both companies. Most fans going into it expected Kenny Omega to walk out with all the gold. However, there were several moments throughout where it looked like Rich Swann was going to pull off the upset.

In the end, Omega was victorious. Since then, IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling stars have had some choice words for the Best Bout Machine.

How did Twitter react to Kenny Omega's big title win?

Following the IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion main event, fans, critics, and colleagues alike took to social media to either praise Kenny Omega or...well...Sami Callihan tweeted something we actually can't show you, but it's not good. Check out the reactions below.

“How do you beat @KennyOmegamanX? EVEN SIRI DOESN’T KNOW” — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 26, 2021

Kenny Omega is the best wrestler in the world. It’s that simple. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/uUUTBFpfDO — Sonny (@SonnyTheJobber) April 26, 2021

The shot seen around the world. Kenny Omega is ALL GOLD! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/rLcCJlSiMb — The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) April 26, 2021

Hey @TonyKhan, square away a couple of million, and sign Mauro. The man himself brings a sense of legitimacy that absolutely no one in his profession can duplicate.



Fantastic match with Rich Swann but as predicted, Kenny Omega is the NEW IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION #IMPACTRebellion — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 26, 2021

Kenny Omega right now pic.twitter.com/KhEMsnUIA7 — Jdk20 (@Jdk20Real) April 26, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion also saw a handful of other new champions crowned. It also delivered one of the most brutal Last Man Standing matches we've seen in the past few years. Again, thank you, Sami Callihan.

Kenny Omega has made history tonight and is now a world champion in three different companies. Rich Swann will surely want to get another shot at Omega, and there are several competitors there that would love a chance to take him down. Moose, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, maybe a certain former champion that will be free to come back to IMPACT in time for Slammiversary.

Between AAA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, Kenny Omega won't be hard-pressed to find new challenges.

The question is, what's next for The Best Bout Machine? What did you think of Omega's victory at Rebellion and the rest of the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments below.