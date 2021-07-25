Twitter reacts to IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona's GCW title win 

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona grabbed the headlines earlier today as he defeated Nick Gage to win the GCW Championship at the GameChanger Wrestling: Homecoming event.

The bout exceeded everyone's expectations and delivered on the hype. Matt Cardona took control in the early parts of the match. However, as the match went longer, Nick Gage displayed his brutal side and assaulted him viciously. The Death Match legend even used a pizza cutter to carve Matt Cardona's forehead.

He even delivered The Thousand Dollar Broski with a spear crashing through a sheet of glass. Blood was pouring down both their heads, with the IMPACT Wrestling star on the verge of losing.

However, the tables were turned when Ricky Shane Page’s stable, 44OH interfered in the match. RSP delivered a low blow to Nick Gage, leaving him in unimaginable pain. IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona seized the given opportunity and delivered a Rough Ryder to pin Gage in the middle of the ring.

Fans in attendance were outraged over Matt Cardona's title victory and expressed their frustration by throwing garbage towards a worn-out Matt Cardona. The raucous reaction from the fans wouldn't allow Matt Cardona to celebrate, and he soon left the ring. Regardless, IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona earned one of the biggest victories of his career.

Meanwhile, Nick Gage suffered a dreadful loss ahead of his much-anticipated debut match in AEW against Chris Jericho at the Fight For The Fallen special episode of Dynamite next week.

Twitter reacts to IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona's stunning title win

Although fans in attendance expressed their anger towards the outcome of the match, social media applauded IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona for the monumental victory of his career. Below are some of the reactions from Twitter to Matt Cardona's title victory:

It's 2021 and Matt Cardona is a better heel than Roman Reigns. That was Bash at the Beach '96/Vader vs Inoki level reaction to that win. #GCWHomecoming — KoizumiEB (@EbKoizumi) July 25, 2021

@TheMattCardona should go down in history as one of the greatest crowd workers of the 21st century. A decade ago he got himself over as a white hot babyface against all odds in WWE via internet videos, now post-WWE he's made himself the most hated heel in GCW with that formula — Handlebar-Orion X.ᴬ ᵠᵘᵃᵈʳᵒᵒⁿ ʷᵉᵉᵇ (@HandlebarOXD) July 25, 2021

.@TheMattCardona has mentioned a few times on @MajorWFPod he's considering buying a bigger house but he really doesn't need to. He already has so much free real estate inside the heads of the GCW Universe — Liam Davis (@LiamDavis1121) July 25, 2021

If you ever heard the Wrestlemania XX figure story told by @TheMattCardona on a podcast , you shouldn’t be surprised by tonight’s result …. Whatever it takes #AreyouseriousBro — Jeff Springer (@em_jeff90) July 25, 2021

You know What I respect @TheMattCardona more than most current wrestlers to honest HES a major worker (from WWE / Impact / Now GCW TO his Business Mindset)



I grew up on Ecw #90sKid and GCW in the new ECW and cardona becoming champ is a major deal Really hope people get this — Scholesy The Janitor (@ScholesyJanitor) July 25, 2021

Current photo of all us SoCal Major Marks waiting for @TheMattCardona to bring the GCW title to Disneyland. Way to go, Broski! @MajorWFPod pic.twitter.com/zh91eYJQuV — Garrett Gamarra (@snugglesredondo) July 25, 2021

Matt Cardona is GCW Champion, Nick Gage showed up in AEW, Malakai Black is in AEW, Jay White is playing around in Impact and the indies. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are most likely All Elite. Kenny Omega is the AAA, Impact and AEW champ

What world am I living in? — Armbar Audio (@ArmbarAudio) July 25, 2021

On a surprising note, the GCW: Homecoming pay-per-view took the number one spot on Twitter, surpassing UFC and Olympics. Both Gage and Cardona should be given credit for the way they delivered the bout.

GCW is currently trending #1, OVER UFC. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XmhsvsozJu — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) July 25, 2021

Both men will now move their separate ways. Matt Cardona will cherish his title victory in the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, while Nick Gage will face Chris Jericho in chapter two of "Five Labors of Jericho."

