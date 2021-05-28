Updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021

IMPACT Wrestling is doing a fantastic job building towards Against All Odds 2021, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 12th.

With notable improvements in TV ratings and subscription buy rates in recent months, the promotion hopes to sustain the momentum heading into the Slammiversary season.

Two matches have been added to the Against All Odds 2021 card during the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling. First, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary.

A ten-woman match pitting Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Fire 'N Flava against Rosemary, Havok, Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, and Tenille Dashwood took place on IMPACT this week.

In the end, Rosemary managed to score a pinfall victory over the reigning Knockouts Champion to earn a shot at the title. While it was initially predicted that Taylor Wilde would challenge Purrazzo for the title, it seems like IMPACT Wrestling wants to save that match for Slammiversary.

NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima made his IMPACT Wrestling debut on this week's edition by interrupting Violent By Design.

He issued a challenge to Joe Doering, whom he has wrestled in the past, for a match at Against All Odds. Doering, one-half of the reigning Impact World Tag Team Champions, readily agreed.

The match is sure to be a hard-hitting affair between the two veterans, with Kojima being the easy pick to come up victorious.

Kenny Omega vs. Moose is also on the cards at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega will have his first title defense against Moose in the main event of Against All Odds 2021.

Moose won a six-way match at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege, besting Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, and Chris Bey to secure a shot at Omega's title.

Though a title change seems highly unlikely, Moose could force Kenny Omega to put in a little extra effort than usual to retain his championship.

The updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021 looks like this:

IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Rosemary

IMPACT World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) w/ Don Callis vs Moose

Satoshi Kojima vs Joe Doering

Which match are you most excited to watch at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021? Do you think Moose can pull off a shocker and beat Kenny Omega for his title? Sound off in the comments section below.