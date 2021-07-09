IMPACT Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Slammiversary 2021, is just around the corner, and the excitement surrounding it is palpable.

The July 17th show will also mark the promotion's first event in front of a live crowd since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. With many exciting matches already on the card, it seems like IMPACT Wrestling is keen to deliver a memorable night of action for its fans.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling was quite an entertaining show with ample notable developments. The most talked-about aspect, however, is the announcement of four more matches for Slammiversary 2021.

W. Morrissey will wage war against Eddie Edwards. While differences between them have been simmering for some time now, Morrissey's attack on Edwards last week gave their rivalry much-needed intensity. Edwards issued the challenge to Morrissey on Twitter, after which the match was confirmed.

Plus, IMPACT Wrestling legend Gail Kim confronted Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and revealed that she would defend her title against a mystery opponent next Saturday. Fans on Twitter are predicting that any of the recently released WWE stars will show up as the challenger for Purrazzo's title.

What other matches have been announced for Slammiversary 2021?

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent By Design will defend their titles in a four-way match against the teams of Rich Swann & Willie Mack, TJP & Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers. Tommy Dreamer made the match official for Slammiversary 2021 after the three challenging teams laid claim over the titles, much to the dismay of the champions.

Lastly, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire 'N Flava will put their titles on the line against Havok and Rosemary at the July 17th pay-per-view. The challengers defeated Susan and Kimber Lee this week to earn the shot.

Here's the updated card for IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021:

Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent Moose vs. Chris Sabin Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Which match are you most looking forward to at Slammiversary 2021? Do you think Sami Callihan will be able to dethrone Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below!

