Barry Scott, considered to be one of the most iconic voices of TNA/Impact Wrestling programming, has sadly passed away. The news of Scott's demise was first revealed by IMPACT Wrestling referee Brandon Tolle.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Barry Scott, the longtime TNA Voice behind some of the most Iconic Videos in IMPACT History. Here was the last one he voiced, featuring Moose as TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Godspeed. Rest Well and Thanks Barry

IMPACT Wrestling also released a statement on Barry Scott's death:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed.

Many well-known IMPACT Wrestling personalities reacted to Barry Scott's passing:

I am heartbroken to hear about Barry’s passing. Not only was he an amazing talent, he was a true gentleman that I adored. You will be missed Barry. Sending love and prayers to your family. 💔🙏 https://t.co/pH77vZVJmf — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) September 10, 2020

The voice of @IMPACTWRESTLING and TNA. Barry added so much to the product. When he spoke he added important to the match, the story, the characters.

RIP and thank you for all you did https://t.co/jCgqufNKn1 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) September 10, 2020

Barry Scott's life and career beyond IMPACT Wrestling

While Barry Scott was known for lending his voice for several TNA/IMPACT Wrestling video packages, he donned many hats during his career.

Barry Scott was a DJ, record producer, author and most importantly, a voice artist. He was the host of 'The Lost 45s' radio show, which was called by the Boston Herald as "the most successful weekend specialty show in Boston history." Scott helmed his own company called 'Get Lost! Productions', which helped syndicate his shows on a national level.

The radio show, which played gems from the 1970s and 1980s, was in national syndication since 1993 and Barry Scott hosted it until his death. Barry Scott studied psychology, radio broadcasting and creative writing at the Emerson College in Boston.

Born in Newington, Connecticut, Barry Scott was also known for his fund-raising activities over the years.

In addition to being the voice of many IMPACT Wrestling vignettes, Scott also did voiceover work for the NBA Finals. He even authored a book titled 'We Had Joy, We Had Fun: The Lost Recording Artists of the Seventies.'

Barry Scott was an iconic voice who will forever be remembered by the IMPACT Wrestling faithful. The final IMPACT Wrestling video that Barry Scott lent his voice for was released in May earlier this year.

Barry Scott will be dearly missed, and we at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.