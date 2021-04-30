W. Morrissey (Big Cass) wins on his IMPACT Wrestling singles debut

W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, made his first IMPACT Wrestling TV appearance on this week's episode.

He defeated Sam Beale in a matter of seconds in a squash match. In a pre-match promo, Morrissey confessed to being "bad" and stated he's not afraid to admit the same.

Morrissey debuted for IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion 2021 on April 25. At the pay-per-view, he replaced Eric Young in the Violent By Design's eight-man tag team match against Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, and James Storm.

He secured the win for his team by pinning Willie Mack after laying him down with an East River Crossing. IMPACT Wrestling soon confirmed Morrissey's signing, and the latest report by Fightful Select suggests that he will be around for the "foreseeable future."

Morrissey's prospects look bright at IMPACT Wrestling, with his booking so far suggesting IMPACT higher-ups are keen to push him.

W. Morrissey had a long run with WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling

Before making his way to IMPACT Wrestling, Morrissey had an eight-year stint with WWE. His tag team with Enzo Amore was wildly popular with fans, though the duo never had a run with tag team gold in NXT or on the main roster.

However, the team eventually separated, and Morrissey saw himself feuding with The Big Show and Daniel Bryan in his brief singles run. He departed the company in 2019 due to backstage behavioral issues.

After making sporadic appearances for two years, Morrissey's arrival at IMPACT Wrestling promises to bring him the success he came close to achieving in WWE.

What do you think about W. Morrissey's IMPACT Wrestling debut? Do you see him ever becoming the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.