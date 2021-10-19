What time is IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021?

The 17th edition of IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory is round the corner. The pay-per-view will feature wrestlers from AEW, Luch Libra AAA Worldwide (AAA), and NJPW. So what time does IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2021 start?

The pay-per-view has a preview show and a pre-show, followed by the main show. The preview will begin at 9 PM ET and will go on until 9:30 PM, followed by a thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show, which will feature a tournament to determine the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media title. The prime show will start at 10pm ET on October 23, live from Sam’s Town Line in Las Vegas.

The start times for the main card of Bound for Glory 2021 in different time zones are as follows:

10 PM (EST, United States)

7 PM (PST, United States)

3 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

7:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

11 AM (JST, Japan)

5 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING BREAKING: This Saturday's #BoundForGlory is officially SOLD OUT! If you missed out you can still join us in @samstownlv on October 24th and 25th for IMPACT or again in November: bit.ly/IMPACTVegas BREAKING: This Saturday's #BoundForGlory is officially SOLD OUT! If you missed out you can still join us in @samstownlv on October 24th and 25th for IMPACT or again in November: bit.ly/IMPACTVegas https://t.co/JtxPmFWBUY

Bound for Glory will feature some of the finest wrestlers from multiple promotions. The main event will be the IMPACT World title match between AEW star and IMPACT world champion Christian Cage, and Josh Alexander. Stars like Mickie James, Trey Miguel, El Phantasmo, and Deonna Purrazzo will add depth to the event.

Fans are also looking forward to watching tag teams such as the Bullet Club, The Good Brothers, Heath and Rhino, and Violent By Design bring their A-game on the night.

Awesome Kong will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Wrestling icon @MeanQueenK will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. #KnockoutsKnockdown Wrestling icon @MeanQueenK will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. #KnockoutsKnockdown https://t.co/xMDvR06Pc8

One of the highlights of the show will be the induction of IMPACT legend Awesome Kong to the Hall of Fame. The former TNA Knockout champion had a stellar career in IMPACT which lasted over six years.

Also Read

Kong debuted for TNA at Bound for Glory back in 2007, and it's poetic to see her inducted into the Hall of Fame on the same pay-per-view 14 years later.

The pay-per-view seems to well-packed, and the company will get a lot of hope from the fact that tickets for the show have been sold out well in adva.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Vishal Kataria