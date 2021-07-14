Willie Mack shares hilarious incident with top champion in IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling's Willie Mack and X-Division Champion Josh Alexander have faced each other before.

However, they had a hilarious face-off when Alexander unknowingly walked in on Willie Mack in the washroom.

Sharing this anecdote with Fightful, Mack said Alexander is finally getting noticed for his work. The former X-Division Champion then opened up about their hilarious first interaction.

"Yup. Josh Alexander’s pretty cool. Bald headed dude from Canada I wrestled twice. Yeah, he came a long way. Actually, he hasn’t come a long way. He’s finally getting noticed that his dude has been awesome since the first time I met him even though at the Melrose Ballroom, I was upstairs taking me a dumpski, and he forgot to knock on the door and there I am just looking him straight in the eyes when he opened the door and I’m sitting on the toilet," said Willie Mack. ((H/T: Fightful)

Mack continued, stating he did lock the door but later found out that it didn't work. Describing Josh's reaction, Mack said:

"Well, he reacted the normal way, I guess. I guess the bathroom door doesn’t lock up there. I swear I locked it. He was like, ‘Why you up there taking a dump with the door unlocked?’ I was like, ‘I did and I locked it!’ I hear somebody yelling from across the room, ‘Yeah, that door doesn’t lock.’"

The IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion commented on the incident, revealing he was completely embarrassed.

"For the record after making intense eye contact with Willie. I slammed the door shut and ran around the locker room yelling "HE DIDNT LOCK THE DAMN DOOR," tweeted Josh Alexander.

Willie Mack and Josh Alexander will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

Both Alexander and Mack will be competing at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary in different title bouts.

Willie Mack will team up with Rich Swann to take on the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent By Design, The Good Brothers and the team of TJP and Fallah in an attempt to capture the gold.

Josh Alexander, meanwhile, will defend his title in an Ultimate X Match against five other superstars in a bid to establish himself as the greatest X-Division Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history.

Saturday LIVE on PPV @impactwrestling #Slammiversary



If I'm going to go into the history books as one of the best X-Division Champs of all time Ultimate X is perfect. After Rebellion, defending vs ELP & the Ironman its only fitting we keep upping the ante.



Hope you're ready! pic.twitter.com/2fhkJVq7XU — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 13, 2021

