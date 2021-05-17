WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts Champion responds 

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, has called out Deonna Purrazzo on Twitter, with the Knockouts Champion also being quick to send out a response.

Alundra Blayze is one of the greatest female pro-wrestlers of all time, well-known for putting women's wrestling on the map in the early and mid-90s. Apart from WWE, she had a hugely successful stint in WCW and Japan. A three-time WWE Women's Champion, Blayze was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Earlier today, the legendary WWE Superstar mocked Deonna Purrazzo's monikers of "The Prophet" and "Virtuosa". Blayze further asked her to step up and proclaimed that she could virtually squash the Knockouts Champion.

"The Prophet? Virtuosa? “Cafone” is a bit more apropos. Listen Virginia Hill... keep your precious Bugsy in the background, step up and fight. You want Any generation? Any championship? I got a Squash match for you," tweeted Alundra Blayze"

The Prophet? Virtuosa?

“Cafone” is a bit more apropos.

Listen Virginia Hill... keep your precious Bugsy in the background, step up and fight👊🔥

You want Any generation? Any championship? I got a Squash match for you. https://t.co/st6nccUhWA — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) May 17, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo was quick to take notice of the tweet and responded to Blayze's challenge in the affirmative.

Bring it Hall of Famer... 👀 https://t.co/bjuGD0qeW9 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 17, 2021

Will WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze step back into the ring?

The 57-year-old star retired almost a decade ago in 2011 due to her displeasure over the direction women's wrestling was taking.

However, considering the women's wrestling is arguably amid its golden period currently, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the former WWE Superstar decides to step back into the ring for one final hurrah.

A match with a performer of Deonna Purrazzo's stature could certainly deliver on every level and could be a tremendous battle of stars from two different eras.

Do you want Alundra Blayze to step back into the squared circle? Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer could go head-to-head with today's female performers? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.