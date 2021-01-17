"You can be an absolute force of destruction in the ring" - Rosemary comments on IMPACT's Knockouts Divison

IMPACT Superstar Rosemary shared her thoughts on the promotion's Knockouts division. She believes that the division has allowed women in wrestling to excel beyond expectations.

Rosemary is a Canadian professional wrestler who has worked with a number of promotions. She is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion. Rosemary has been working with the company since 2016, and she recently entered into a partnership with fellow Knockouts division star Taya Valkyrie.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online, Rosemary opened up about IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division. She feels that the division has inspired women in wrestling since it was created back in 2009. She also claims that it has given women a platform to be an 'absolute force of destruction' in the squared circle.

"There’s something about the knockouts division that inspired women from its very in inception back on 2009. Something about the knockouts led to believe that you can be an absolute force of destruction in the ring. No matter how you look like. The knockouts have been an inspiration for women’s wrestling for so long and that’s why we and so many others have lock there." said Rosemary

Rosemary would also mention a few names of wrestlers who she believed paved the way for numerous members of today's Knockouts Divison. She specifically gave credit to the likes of Hamada, Roxxi Laveaux, and Daffney.

Rosemary comments on the potential of Kiera Hogan

Rosemary also shared her thoughts on the potential of Kiera Hogan. She discussed the ability of the superstar and spoke about how the Knockouts division has transformed her into someone who drips with confidence and loves to go into battle in the ring.

"Another knockout who grew up watching TNA, now IMPACT and wanting to be a Knockout was Kiera Hogan. And look how far the little firefly has come since her debut until now. The transformation is incredible. The confidence drips off her. And she’s someone we love to go into battle in the ring. And will do it again." said Rosemary

The Knockouts division has definitely done a lot for women's wrestling and it continues to do so with the talent that performs in IMPACT. Rosemary and Kiera Hogan are just one of the many talents present in the Knockouts division. Hopefully, the division will continue to grow and produce more athletes in women's wrestling.