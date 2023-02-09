2-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo reportedly extends deal with promotion

Deonna Purrazzo has reportedly extended her deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Purrazzo is a former IMPACT Knockouts and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She has been a key player for the promotion following her 2020 departure from WWE, feuding with the likes of Mickie James and Jordynne Grace. Her deal was due to expire at the end of 2022, leaving much speculation over The Virtuosa's future.

Fightful Select has since reported that IMPACT Wrestling has exercised an option to extend the deal through to the end of 2023. The option is said to have come as a result of some alterations to the deal back in 2021. It was said to be an obvious choice from the company's side.

The report continues to allege that a number of talents from other companies had enquired about her availability while she was expected to enter free agency. So it's reasonable to expect considerable interest in her services when her deal expires at the end of this year.

The option means that she now becomes a free agent on January 1st, 2024, unless of course they agree to a new deal. Purrazzo's former Knockouts Tag title-winning partner, Chelsea Green, returned to WWE herself just last month at the Royal Rumble.

