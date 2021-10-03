Major update on Bray Wyatt's pro wrestling future - Reports

According to the latest reports, IMPACT Wrestling's higher-ups are trying to reach out to Bray Wyatt.

Fightful Select earlier reported that the promotion has shown interest in bringing in the former Universal Champion. In addition, officials have even asked one of their members from the roster to contact Windham Rotunda. Although the report hasn't unveiled the name of that specific wrestler, both parties are far from reaching a deal.

The report comes on the heels of rumors that the former leader of the Wyatt Family has signed with IMPACT Wrestling. As it turns out, the widespread hearsays have no truth to them.

Ever since Vince McMahon's promotion showed the exit door to the fan-favorite star, fans have been eagerly waiting to learn about Bray Wyatt's next potential wrestling destination.

The man, formerly known as The Fiend, has been posting cryptic tweets, possibly hinting at a new persona whenever he makes his pro wrestling return. His 90-day non-compete clause will be over by the end of this month. The moment the said protocol ends, wrestling promotions will surely offer him a lucrative deal.

Bray Wyatt was rumored to appear on the recently concluded AEW Dynamite

Reportedly, former @wwe superstar Bray Wyatt will sign with @allelitewrestling and could make his debut September 29th in Rochester, NY. The city holds significance as it was the hometown of the late and great Brodie Lee



Reportedly, former @wwe superstar Bray Wyatt will sign with @allelitewrestling and could make his debut September 29th in Rochester, NY. The city holds significance as it was the hometown of the late and great Brodie Lee #WWE #AEW #braywyatt https://t.co/TEflEGyiLF

AEW recently held a Dynamite show on September 29th, dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. Rumors were going around at the time that Bray Wyatt would eventually talk his way out with WWE regarding a clause to jump over to Tony Khan's promotion.

However, the former Universal Champion didn't show up, which suggests that he will now be signing with IMPACT Wrestling or AEW only after his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Given that he is a creative genius inside the squared circle, Wyatt would be a great addition to any of these promotions. Meanwhile, it would make sense for him to join All Elite Wrestling, where his late friend created a faction in the Dark Order.

Fans have often expressed their desire to see him lead the faction, especially now when they're falling apart. Regardless, only time will tell where the sadistic persona will end up working.

