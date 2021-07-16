Slammiversary 2021: 5 possible outcomes for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match

We're just a few days away from IMPACT Wrestling's biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary. The company will also welcome back its fans for the first time since last year's pandemic era.

With a total of eight matches confirmed so far, out of which five will be title defenses, it will certainly be a must-see event globally.

One of the most intriguing matches on the show will be the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match, which will see Violent By Design defending their titles against the Good Brothers, TJP & Fallah Bahh, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

There's no doubt that the storyline lacks proper build-up, given the fact that their match was announced only last week. But the company capitalized quickly by having consistent four-way matches each week.

Keeping the storyline beef apart, all the challengers are gunning for the top prize of the tag team division, which is enough to grab viewers in their match on the July 17th event.

Violent By Design, led by Eric Young, has remained dominant in defending their titles under the free-bird rule since then. The IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will also mark their two-month title reign.

Although VBD will be heading into the match at a disadvantage, considering they won't have to take the pin to lose their titles.

That said, let's take a look at the five possible finishes for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match at Slammiversary.

#5 Violent By Design retains their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships clean

Going by Violent By Design's current booking, they might successfully retain their Championships without any interference from their stablemates.

It is worth noting that ever since the Eric Young-led group became the IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions, the tag team division has been lifted in no time. Not that the previous titleholders didn't do their job convincingly, it's just that no team possesses an IT factor-like VBD at the moment.

The credit goes to IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young for making this drastic change by entering the tag team division. Despite not being physically involved in any of the title defenses, his presence alone has brought some eyeballs to their product.

VBD has only started to gain momentum as a faction, and they need the possession of this title more than anyone else in this division. Having them lose this Saturday will diminish the credibility of the group moving forward.

Considering that, management should make their decision wisely and have VBD retain their titles.

