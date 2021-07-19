Slammiversary 2021: 5 things IMPACT Wrestling could have done better

IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary is in the history books and it was indeed a historical event from the company's perspective. The show was stacked with huge matches with a highly anticipated main event.

Surprises, debuts and returns were sprinkled across the show to keep the intrigue high at all times. The show got off to a frantic start with a title change in the Slammiversary pre-show as Decay defeated Fire 'N Flava to become the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The opening match set the tone for the rest of the show with a frenetic Ultimate X match that gave Slammiversary the energetic start it needed and the crowd helped boost the match with incessant support.

The Good Brothers won the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship while Chris Sabin and W. Morrissey scored big wins in their respective grudge matches.

Deonna Purrazzo defended her title against Thunder Rosa while a returning Chelsea Green emerged victorious alongside her fiance Matt Cardona.

The main event was as barbaric as they come, with Kenny Omega vanquishing Sami Callihan to retain the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Jay White then appeared as he stared down The Elite.

As good as Slammiversary was, there were a few things IMPACT Wrestling could have done differently. Let's take a look at a few things that should've been done differently at Slammiversary.

#5. The commentary during the Slammiversary pre-show match

Decay became the new champions

Havok and Rosemary won the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship beatng Fire 'N Flava in a fun tag team match at the Slammiversary pre-show.

Congratulations to havok & rosemary #Slammiversary your new KO tag champs

pic.twitter.com/uBCY6IE6he — 👑Ashley Rose Nova #Slammiversary (@ARoseCPE) July 17, 2021

However, commentators D'Lo Brown and Matt Striker spent a lot of time running down the Slammiversary card instead of calling the action which seemed unfair to the performers. It wasn't a throwaway match, but a title match with a story and history behind it. The focus should've been more on the tag team in the ring than them speculating the results of other matches.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain