IMPACT Wrestling star issues a stern warning to Deonna Purrazzo

Taylor Wilde, who returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Rebellion 2021 pay-per-view, has her sights set on Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship.

The former Knockouts Champion was in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege, where she teamed up with Tenille Dashwood to defeat Kimber Lee and Su Yung.

With considerable momentum on her side, Wilde is now eyeing greater things in IMPACT Wrestling. Opening up about her plans in a backstage interview, Wilde revealed that she's back in IMPACT Wrestling after a decade to capture the Knockouts Championship.

Wilde further warned reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, stating that she better watch her back and that Wilde is bringing her a "symphony of pain."

"Tenille Dashwood is beautiful and talented, and convincing because it happened, I was her tag partner and we picked up a win. But that's not why I'm back in IMPACT Wrestling after a decade. I have got my eye on the Knockouts Championship and I'm coming for fancy pants Deonna Purrazzo and I'm bringing her a symphony of pain. So she better watch her back as it's about to get Wilde." said the former Knockouts champion

Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege

Continuing her dominant run as the Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo had another successful title defense against Havok at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Deonna Purrazzo is one of the best female champions in wrestling today, with hardly any of her matches disappointing the fans.

However, with Taylor Wilde entering the title picture, Deonna Purrazzo's title reign seems to be in jeopardy. It looks like Wilde and Purrazzo could battle it out at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021 on June 12, although there's also the possibility that the promotion saves the clash for Slammiversary 2021.

Are you excited to see Taylor Wilde challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.