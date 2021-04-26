The Power of the Pin: Why Rebellion is the most important event IMPACT has had in a long time

With a historic main event occurring at IMPACT Rebellion this weekend, the promotion had a banner night

For IMPACT, a promotion that has (admittedly) gone through many highs and lows over its 19 years of existence, Sunday will go down as a significant point in the company's history.

Two world champions, one challenge and a whole lot of intrigue.

The cooperation between AEW and IMPACT has been interesting, and both promotions should be applauded for their efforts to bring two wrestling worlds together. It all culminated with Rich Swann taking on Kenny Omega in a winner-takes-all, title vs. title match. The contest was even topped off by having arguably pro wrestling's best play-by-play man, Mauro Ranallo, making a special return appearance to call the action.

One of the most legendary announcers of this generation - Mauro Ranallo - will be ringside to call the action for the historic @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann TITLE vs. TITLE match TOMORROW at #IMPACTRebellion!



ORDER REBELLION: https://t.co/9Is547A1Rj pic.twitter.com/U0e6jRV3WD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2021

While Ranallo was punctuating the action, Omega and Swann put an exclamation point on the night, pulling out all the stops.

Both men looked to be at the top of their game, showcasing eye-popping moves and shocking strikes. They told a story, and built on the drama that was already there, considering the stakes and what was on the line. It is the best main event that IMPACT has had on pay-per-view in quite a while, and something the promotion can take pride in.

At the end of this spectacular match, Kenny Omega - as many observers expected - came out on top and captured Swann's IMPACT World Heavyweight title. It was yet another belt, as well as a notch in the belt, for the 'Best Bout Machine' as he continues to build his legacy.

But the biggest story of the night may be how well the entire production came off.

While IMPACT Wrestling may have been much maligned in the past for some of their gaffes, the entire show looked great. Several matches were of a high caliber, and it seemed like everyone - from their roster to their on-air talent to the folks behind the scenes - was on their 'A Game'.

It is expected that this may be the most purchased premium event that IMPACT has had in a long time, considering the marquee match-up at the top of the card.

Lots of new eyes were focused on this night, considering the historical main event between Omega and Swann. And many people who had tuned out of the product likely came back more for more, just out of intrigue.

That intrigue will continue, as fans will certainly be buzzing about what happens next, with Omega - an AEW performer and Executive Vice President - holding all the belts. The possibilities are endless going forward, and this type of attention from fans and media can only be considered a positive thing.

Kudos to IMPACT for hitting a home run at Rebellion.

They took an opportunity on a big stage, and they shined bright in the spotlight.