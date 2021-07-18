When is IMPACT Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Bound for Glory 2021?

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory will be their next big pay-per-view of 2021. Last night, IMPACT Wrestling once again delivered with Slammiversary 2021, where we saw several surprise arrivals and a few teases for the future.

While both Kenny Omega and Deonna Purrazzo retained their titles, they were pushed to the limit by their opponents. Now, it is up to the current champions to retain their titles for as long as possible — at least until IMPACT Wrestling's next huge event, Bound for Glory 2021.

Bound for Glory 2021 is still some way off, as it is scheduled to take place on October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Why is IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2021 pay-per-view important?

Since the start of the global pandemic last year, IMPACT Wrestling has filmed most of its shows at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Bound for Glory 2021 will mark the first time since the pandemic started that IMPACT Wrestling has announced an event which will be filmed outside their usual Skyway Studios venue.

The Bound for Glory event is always one of IMPACT Wrestling's biggest events of the year, and this year in particular, they will look to make it a huge deal. Bound for Glory 2021 will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Naturally, given that the pay-per-view will be in October, no matches have been announced yet.

However, the event is important for another reason. During the announcement, IMPACT teased that Bound for Glory 2021 would feature performers not only from their own company but also from AEW, AAA Lucha Libre, and NJPW.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on October 23rd with Bound For Glory! pic.twitter.com/9B4wnheLsq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

There has been a partnership between the companies since December of last year, but they have never really converged. Bound for Glory could be the first time the four promotions converge on a major stage.

Slammiversary was a major event for IMPACT Wrestling, as it helped change the face of the promotion. Multiple former WWE Superstars like No Way Jose and Chelsea Green showed up at Slammiversary 2021.

Former WWE Superstars, The Good Brothers, won the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships for the second time in the promotion. Meanwhile, Aiden English was teased for the event as well.

The company is looking better than ever as it heads into the second half of 2021.

