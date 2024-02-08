Why was Scott D’Amore replaced as President of TNA Wrestling? All we know so far

TNA Wrestling recently witnessed one unexpected change as Scott D'Amore was replaced as the President of the company. This news was disclosed by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Total Nonstop Action, with a press release. Moreover, Anthony Cicone, Anthem's President of Entertainment, has been named the replacement for Scott D'Amore.

This news surprised many fans as Scott is one of the biggest reasons behind the success of TNA Wrestling. He joined the company back in 2003 as an on-screen manager and an agent backstage. He even played a pivotal role in the promotion's rebranding in 2024.

Scott was earlier working as the head of creative, but in December 2017, he was named Executive Vice President. Last March, D'Amore was elevated to President of TNA Wrestling. Amid this, the latest reports from PWInsider's Mike Johnson emerged where it seems like to take a much bigger role in TNA Wrestling, Anthem Sports and Entertainment has replaced Scott D'Amore as the President.

"TNA parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment will be stepping in and taking a much larger role in the day to day management and strategies of the promotion. TNA will be folded into Anthem’s entertainment arm going forward, as opposed to existing in its own corner of the company. The idea is that this will allow TNA to become embraced more by Anthem and have a stronger synergy, in order to maximize what each side has to offer the other. As part of that integration, D’Amore has been removed from power and is gone, effective immediately." [H/T - PWInsider]

Besides this, the press release by Anthem Sports also revealed that Scott's contract has been terminated. The company thanked him for his contribution and his role in the vital growth of TNA.

As of writing, there is no such additional layoff from the company due to their dynamic shift, but the chance arises after D'Amore's surprise departure from TNA.

Wrestlers expressed their love for Scott after his surprise exit from TNA Wrestling

Soon after the news circulated, many stars started sharing their reaction to this surprise departure from the promotion.

This also includes the current WWE star Naomi, who recently returned to the Stamford-based Promotion.

You can see some of the reactions from superstars below:

The heartwarming response from the superstars itself showed how much Scott has earned in this industry.