10 highest valued Indian footballers in the world 

The list features 5 players from Bengaluru FC, 3 from FC Goa, and 1 each from ATK and Mumbai City FC.

Indian players have seen significant rises in their market values since the inception of the ISL.

The introduction of the Indian Super League (ISL) has undoubtedly been a boost to the game of football, that once had no road ahead in the country. All of a sudden, people in India have found the same level of enthusiasm and following they have for the various European leagues.

The players have got a lot more time on the field alongside quality players, and the national team has come up with impressive performances. A lot of promising talents have been identified and nurtured to compete with foreign players.

Since the quality of football and fandom has seen a rapid rise, the values of the players involved too have seen a significant upturn. A few legends of the game have started being recognised internationally, and their market values are finally starting to justify their talent.

Here, we have a look at the ten highest valued Indian footballers in the world today.

(All player values from transfermarkt)

#10 Rahul Bheke - €225K

Rahul Bheke

Bengaluru FC defender Rahul Bheke is the tenth highest valued Indian footballer with a price tag of 225K Euros. The 29-year-old began his career with Mahindra United FC in Mumbai and went on to represent numerous clubs in the city like Air India, Mumbai Tigers and Mumbai FC.

Bheke then joined Kolkata giants East Bengal before representing Kerala Blasters in the ISL. After a season with Pune City and East Bengal, he joined Bengaluru FC in what has been the defining move of his career.

He soon became a first-choice at BFC and scored the winner to lift the club's first-ever ISL title in the 2018/19 season. His impressive stint with Carles Cuadrat's side earned him a national team debut last year.

Bheke has played 77 ISL matches and 10 national team games, and is one of the finest defenders in the country currently.

#9 Brandon Fernandes - €225K

Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes' market value has seen a significant rise over the last year. The midfielder shot into fame when he was sent on a developmental stint to South African club ASD Cape Town.

On returning, Brandon joined Sporting Club de Goa before setting off on a journey across Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers. The 25-year-old's career received a huge boost when he joined FC Goa in 2017. He became an integral part of the club, appearing in 15 games in the very first season.

In the next two seasons, he played 35 games, scored five goals and provided eleven assists on his way to become India's prime midfielder. Brandon boasts of the ability to dictate the game from the centre of the park, a skill highly valued by national team gaffer Igor Stimac.

At present, he has 7 international caps and 52 ISL games under his belt.

