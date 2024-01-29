2024 Indian Super Cup: Complete List of Award Winners

East Bengal FC emerged as the winners of the 2024 Indian Super Cup after beating defending champion Odisha FC, 3-2, in a pulsating final. The match was played on January 28 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in front of the vociferous supporters of both teams.

The Sunday evening title clash which witnessed red cards and penalties being awarded to both teams, ended in Carles Cuadrat's men's favour after skipper Cleiton Silva scored a 111th-minute winner.

East Bengal FC ended their major trophy drought as they won after a gap of more than 11 years. The Red and Gold brigade last won a national-level trophy way back in September 2012 when they defeated Dempo SC, 3-2, in the Federation Cup final at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri.

On that note, let us look at the list of players who won awards and cash prizes for their splendid display of football throughout the fourth edition of the Indian Super Cup.

The best among the rest have been awarded on the night of the 2024 Indian Super Cup final

Odisha FC's Lalthuammawia Ralte was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament for his performances under the bar. The 31-year-old kept three clean sheets in the five matches that Sergio Lobera's side played in the 2024 Super Cup.

The award for the Best Defender was given to East Bengal FC's 26-year-old Jordanian center-back Hijazi Maher.

Odisha FC's defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh scored three goals, including the crucial 99th-minute penalty that took the final into extra time. He won the Best Midfielder award. The 35-year-old former Moroccan International was also involved in two assists during the tournament for the eventual runners-up.

The highest goal-scorer award was presented to the winning skipper and East Bengal FC's talisman, Cleiton Silva. He finished the 2024 Indian Super Cup with five goals to his name, including the all-important title-winning goal in the final.

Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela went on to win the Kalinga Player of the Tournament award. The 22-year-old winger, who recorded a goal and an assist, is one of the exciting prospects to watch out for in Indian Football given his prolific performances not just in the 2024 Indian Super Cup but also in the ongoing edition of the ISL. All the above awardees were also given a cash prize of ₹ 2,50,000 each.

Hosts Odisha FC received a cheque of ₹ 15,00,000 for finishing the tournament as runners-up while champion East Bengal were awarded ₹ 25,00,000 for their title-clinching performance.