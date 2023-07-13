3 areas Bengaluru FC need to bolster ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Three tournaments, three finals. Bengaluru FC, under Simon Grayson, were an absolute revelation last season. They inaugurated the 2022-23 season with their maiden Durand Cup triumph, therefore elevating everyone's expectations ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, the league initially seemed a little too daunting a challenge for the Blues as their season almost derailed going into the new year. But 2023 brought along a rejuvenated Bengaluru FC that skipped past one hurdle after another to reach the ISL final.

Although they lost out on penalties to Mohun Bagan Super Giants, then ATK Mohun Bagan, the fightback from Sunil Chhetri and Co. was one for the history books.

Their next assignment - the Super Cup - kicked off soon after and yet again the Bangalore-based outfit found its way into the final. Odisha FC reigned supreme but Grayson and his men signed off on a heroic season of football.

But the challenge that lies ahead is to trump the previous year's achievements and regroup for the upcoming season. In the hope of achieving success, here are three areas Bengaluru FC will have to strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season:

#1 Indian center-back

The departure of veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan has left a significant gap in Bengaluru FC's backline. Although they have recruited Slavko Damjanovic to partner alongside Aleksandar Jovanovic, the club will require an able Indian option.

Last season, Simon Grayson opted to play a three-at-the-back formation for most of the season and if the trend persists, the Blues will need some swift recruitment in the area.

Currently, Wungngayam Muirang and Robin Yadav are the two available options for the position. Parag Shrivas has also previously slotted into the left center-back role, which he isn't naturally accustomed to.

A failure to secure some defensive signings will definitely be a concern for Bengaluru going into the season.

#2 Foreign defensive midfielder

During his two-year stint, Bruno Ramires was a towering presence in the club's midfield. The Brazilian slotted into multiple positions and even operated as a center-back in the last season. But the club has decided to part ways with the 29-year-old and will need an able replacement in the middle of the park.

While Suresh Singh is a relentless ball-winner, he lacks the physical stature while going into duels. An overseas destroyer, who recycles possession and carries the ball forward occasionally, would be a perfect fit in Grayson's squad.

#3 Foreign forward

Roy Krishna has parted ways with the club after a brief but successful spell. However, replacing a forward of his stature is another problem altogether. Although the Fijian international wasn't at his goalscoring best last season, his relentless work rate and pressing made Bengaluru FC a more efficient counter-attacking unit.

The club and the head coach's eyes will now be on a suitable striker profile to fill the gaping hole left by Krishna's departure. They will also be hoping for their man to be slightly more prolific than his predecessor.

