3 areas East Bengal FC need to bolster ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Despite East Bengal FC plummeting to the bottom half of the Indian Super League (ISL) table for the third consecutive season since their addition, the hopes at the club have been renewed yet again. A new coach, new staff, brand new signings, a lot of shiny toys for the fans to devour for the time being.

Despite all the positivity surrounding the club pre-season, there are some gaping holes in the squad left to fill. Recent reports hint towards Prabhsukhan Singh Gill joining the Kolkata giants and effectively solving their goalkeeping woes from the previous season.

But let's take a look at three areas East Bengal FC will have to improve upon to rub shoulders with the top dogs in the upcoming season:

#1 Center-backs

The Red and Gold Brigade conceded a staggering 38 goals in the ISL last season, the second-highest in the league.

The defense has been a weak link for them throughout, however, the club is yet to make any significant addition in the center-back position.

As per reports, Gursimrat Singh Gill, a 26-year-old stopper, is set to join the Kolkata giants but his track record isn't of the highest caliber.

East Bengal need to procure the services of a backup India center-back to cover for Lalchungnunga in case of emergency.

Furthermore, the situation around Ivan Gonzalez is still uncertain. Although the Spaniard is still at the club, no statement has been made on whether the Torchbearers have decided to include him in their plans for the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old also fell out of favor in the previous season and sat out multiple matches at the fag end. Even if Gonzalez stays, new head coach Carles Cuadrat will need another overseas defensive cover in that spot.

#2 Defensive midfielder

Last season, Stephen Constantine deployed a 4-4-2 system, with two No. 6s in the middle of the park. Alex Lima played the role of the deep-laying playmaker and ball carrier while plenty of Indian options were tried and tested in the destroyer role.

None of them had great success except for Mobashir Rahman who showed some sparks in patches.

But it's pivotal for East Bengal to bring in some reinforcements in the defensive midfield slot, as their current options are only Souvik Chakrabarti and Mobashir Rahman.

Saul Crespo can slot into the role if need be, but that would trim his creative wings.

#1 Creative midfielders

It's important to establish beforehand that East Bengal have some solid options in terms of foreign creative options in the midfield, but there's a dearth when it comes to Indian alternatives.

Mohitosh Roy is not the most established campaigner and East Bengal will soon need a find a local player for the specific role.

There are ample Indian midfielders who can play in the No. 8 role, carry the ball, recycle possession, and thread through balls from deep.

The profile is very specific and now the onus is on East Bengal to forage the transfer market and land the signature of a capable candidate.

