3 most attacking teams in the ISL this season

The current season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some high-profile attacking players come to the fore. With the likes of Gary Hooper, Cleiton Silva and Adam le Fondre playing in the ISL, there is every possibility that the previous season's scoring record could be broken.

There have been 94 goals scored in 43 ISL games this season. In fact, there have been only five goalless draws in the ISL this campaign, as with most clubs have opted for expansive styles of play.

Three most attacking teams in the ISL this season

FC Goa's Igor Angulo has seamlessly stepped into the shoes of Ferran Corominas, as he currently tops the scoring charts with nine goals in the ISL season so far.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that have successfully deployed the expansive attacking style of play so far in the ISL this season.

#1 FC Goa

FC Goa's Igor Angulo

Although their position in the points table does not reflect it, FC Goa have been one of the most watchable teams in the ISL this season.

In fact, the Gaurs have a history of playing fast-paced attacking football. Most recently, FC Goa's attack comprised of Coro, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Ahmed Jahouh and Brandon Fernandes. This team went on to claim the ISL League Winners' Shield last season.

The 2020-21 ISL has seen an FC Goa side in transition. It can be argued that Juan Ferrando has done the best with the time he has had with the team. The Gaurs have some terrific attacking players in Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz and Alberto Noguera along with Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues and Ishan Pandita.

Igor Angulo has been nothing short of a revelation in the ISL this season. The 36-year-old has scored nine of FC Goa's 12 goals this season, phenomenal numbers for someone who is playing his first season in the ISL. However, Angulo's success must be attributed to playmakers Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia and Jorge Ortiz.

In recent ISL games, Juan Ferrando has deployed a 4-1-4-1 formation, a system that has worked quite well. As things stand, FC Goa find themselves in third place in the points table with four wins from nine games.

#2 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's Adam le Fondre (left)

On paper, Mumbai City FC have the best-attacking players in the ISL. Credit for that must certainly go to Sergio Lobera, as the Islanders assumed the 'favourites' tag at the start of the ISL season. The Spaniard's recruitment began in his old stomping ground - FC Goa.

Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Mourtada Fall were among the first to arrive at Mumbai FC. Cy Goddard came in next on loan from Benevento.

With Coro having signed with Atletico Baleares, Lobera had to look elsewhere for strikers. That took a while, but Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Adam le Fondre arrived, both of whom have picked up several accolades for their prowess in front of goal.

In the seven games they have played so far this season in the ISL, Mumbai City FC have played some phenomenal football. Impressively, the Islanders have always found a way to break teams down.

Having managed to score against the likes of Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC, it is safe to say that Mumbai City FC are among the most attacking sides in the ISL this season.

#3 Bengaluru FC

Suresh Singh Wangjam of Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's presence in this list may surprise a few, as the Blues are generally not perceived as an 'attacking side'. However, with 11 goals in the ISL season so far, the Blues have scored as many as Mumbai City FC have. Of course, most of their goals have come from unlikely sources, but they have managed to find the back of the net consistently nonetheless.

The Blues got their ISL campaign off to a bright start when Juanan and Cleiton Silva got on the scoresheet in their season opener against FC Goa. Although they dropped points in that game, their performances have been generally encouraging. The games against Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters saw Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh score as well.

However, Carles Cuadrat will be worried by the fact that Bengaluru FC have not been able to score in their last two ISL games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC. Losses in those two games meant that the Blues have slipped outside the top four, which should worry Cuadrat, as half the ISL season has been played.